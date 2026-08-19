Jr NTR gets emotional over death of his pet dog, places plant on grave: ‘Your absence leaves a silence too large’
Actor Jr NTR took to social media to eulogise his pet dog, Bagheera, and post memories. Take a look.
Actor Jr NTR is recuperating from surgery for a shoulder injury and has had to deal with the loss of his pet dog at the same time. The actor got emotional on social media while posting memories of his time with his pet, Bagheera. He also placed a plant on the grave and penned a sweet note for the pet he called his family.
Jr NTR mourns pet dog’s loss
On Wednesday, Jr NTR took to his social media to post numerous pictures of Bagheera. He wrote, “Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind.”
While the actor didn’t reveal the cause of the dog's death, he said the pet was 4 years old. “Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be,” wrote Jr NTR. One picture shows a plant on Bagheera’s grave.
Another, that seemed to have been taken after his surgery, shows his arm in a sling as he sits beside his pet. Pictures also show Jr NTR hugging Bagheera, now feeling the loss. Shruti Haasan commented on the post with a heartbreak emoji.
Surgery after Dragon set injury
This comes days after Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury while shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. His team released a note at the end of July: “We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic.”
The actor underwent surgery for it at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad and was discharged last week. “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS,” he wrote about being discharged, adding, “To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!”
Jr NTR last starred in Koratala Siva’s Devara and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. He will soon star in a film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, based on Lord Murugan, in addition to Dragon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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