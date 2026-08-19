Jr NTR gets emotional over death of his pet dog, places plant on grave: ‘Your absence leaves a silence too large’

On Wednesday, Jr NTR took to his social media to post numerous pictures of Bagheera. He wrote, “Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind.”

Actor Jr NTR is recuperating from surgery for a shoulder injury and has had to deal with the loss of his pet dog at the same time. The actor got emotional on social media while posting memories of his time with his pet, Bagheera. He also placed a plant on the grave and penned a sweet note for the pet he called his family.

While the actor didn’t reveal the cause of the dog's death, he said the pet was 4 years old. “Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be,” wrote Jr NTR. One picture shows a plant on Bagheera’s grave.

Another, that seemed to have been taken after his surgery, shows his arm in a sling as he sits beside his pet. Pictures also show Jr NTR hugging Bagheera, now feeling the loss. Shruti Haasan commented on the post with a heartbreak emoji.