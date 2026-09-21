Abhishek Chaubey, Navdeep Singh-backed award-winning short Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot gets release on Anurag Kashyap's platform

Filmmakers Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh are set to present the short film Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot, which will release on September 24 on Anurag Kashyap's curated short-film YouTube channel, Oh Short Flips. Bhed Bakri Bhoot is directed by Shivam Shankar.

The film is directed by Shivam Shankar, who produced it alongside Ranjan Singh, according to a press release. It features Vandana Joshi, Prasanna Bisht, Apeksha Iyer, Naseem Mughal and Rishi Solanki, among others.

Chaubey said he is sure the audience will like the film. "What I loved most about BBB is Shivam's modern approach to the narrative and the fact that it is so enjoyable, yet so disturbing," he said in a statement.

Singh said the film is "intelligent and wickedly entertaining." "Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot is acutely observed, astutely directed, and insanely relevant to the times we find ourselves in," he said.

The short starts with a heartbroken brass band musician writing a bitter message about his lover on a public bathroom wall in a moment of fury. What starts as a private vent quickly spirals into a domino effect, and passersby from all walks of life begin adding their own grievances, socio-political anxieties, and systemic frustrations onto the same tiles.

Amid this chaotic tapestry of competing voices, nobody pays attention to the deteriorating state of the bathroom itself-until government officials step in.