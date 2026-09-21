Kareena Kapoor turns 46: Soha Ali Khan calls her style icon, imagines her in 80s; Priyanka Chopra says ‘no one like you’
Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Soha Ali Khan shared sweet birthday wishes for Kareean Kapoor as she turned 46.
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today, September 21, and social media has been flooded with wishes from her family, friends and industry colleagues. From Soha Ali Khan joining the 1980s AI trend to imagine Kareena in the retro era to Priyanka Chopra sharing a heartfelt birthday message, the actor has received several sweet tributes on her special day.
Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others wish Kareena Kapoor
On Monday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and hopped on the 1980s AI trend to wish Kareena. In the AI-generated picture, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal Kemmu are all dressed in distinctive 1980s retro attire and sport big hairstyles. Saif and Soha are seen rocking acid-washed jeans, while Kunal looks dapper in a white suit paired with a printed shirt. Kareena stuns in a black-and-gold mini dress paired with leggings, reflecting the fashion of the era. Soha and Kareena also sport big curly hairstyles, a look that was popular in the 1980s.
Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "You were born in 1980 - a true blue '80s child so this seemed appropriate - happy happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law 💕❤️ Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!"
Deep Dive
Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kareena in a saree, writing, "Happy Birthday Kareena. There will never be anyone like you (two red hearts)." Kiara Advani also wished Kareena, calling her the "OG Diva".
Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena and wrote, "Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan You've always had that rare combination of confidence, warmth and a wonderful sense of humour. Wishing you lots of happiness, laughter and love. Have a great one, Beboo!!"
About Kareena Kapoor's recent work
Kareena's much-awaited film, Daayra, released on September 18. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Kareena and Prithviraj collaborated for the first time and play police officers in the film.
The story revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. The case involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and subsequently burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim that the accused attempted to flee while in custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story. The film has received a positive response from critics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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