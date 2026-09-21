Saurav Gurjar arrested: Mahabharat actor sent to 14-day judicial custody after woman alleges sexual exploitation

Actor and former wrestler Saurav Gurjar has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation case filed by a 29-year-old woman, who has accused him of misleading her with promises of marriage. Saurav, who played Bhima in Mahabharat and appeared as Zor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. He was later taken to Hyderabad and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The allegations against him are still under investigation and have not been established in court. Saurav Gurjar arrest: Mahabharat actor detained after woman’s complaint, sent to 14-day custody.

The woman approached Gachibowli police on August 15. According to the complaint, Gurjar was stopped by immigration officials at Mumbai airport on the night of September 17 after he arrived from the Middle East. A police team subsequently brought him to Hyderabad and produced him before a magistrate.

What the woman has alleged According to Times of India report, the woman told police that she first connected with him on Instagram in 2021. They met for the first time on December 25 that year and, according to her complaint, began a relationship that continued between the US and India.

She alleged that Saurav later told her that he was already married but continued to promise that they would eventually settle down together. In her complaint, she said, “During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me”.

The woman also alleged that he would stop responding whenever she raised the subject of marriage. She said, “He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him”.

According to her complaint, Saurav convinced her to leave her job in the US after telling her that they would start a business together in India. She then moved to Hyderabad, expecting them to build a life together. She alleged that he eventually failed to follow through on those promises.

She further claimed that he lived with her between October 2025 and March 2026 before cutting off communication. The complaint states that he later helped her relocate to Hyderabad, but she said the issues surrounding their relationship and his alleged promises continued, leading her to approach the police.

Police action in the case Gachibowli police registered a case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers sexual intercourse through deceitful means. Police also issued a Look Out Circular against Gurjar.

Gachibowli inspector K Saidulu confirmed the arrest and said, “We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday”.

Saurav was subsequently remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations made by the woman remain allegations at this stage.