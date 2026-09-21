Pakistani RJ who body-shamed Katrina Kaif apologises after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss fire: ‘Just joked a bit for the hook’

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris, who had trolled Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain following her appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, issued a public apology after Salman Khan called out trolls for targeting the actor on Bigg Boss 20 . Ejaz shared a video and wrote, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine."

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw a fierce side of host Salman Khan . The Bollywood star bashed trolls left, right and centre for body-shaming Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain. Following his comments, a Pakistani RJ who had trolled Katrina over her looks apologised on social media.

In the video, he said, "I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words."

He added, "I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina."

The RJ further admitted that he felt a burden in his heart as people around the world were calling him out. He added that he was not afraid of being labelled scared after the backlash, saying that he was strong and genuinely apologetic. He also called Katrina the "superstar of India". He later turned off the comments on his post.

Earlier, while reviewing the "best looks" of couples at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the RJ body-shamed Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain. He received flak for his comments, with Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also criticising his remarks and coming out in support of Katrina.