Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran film holds steady, crosses ₹4 crore
Daayra box office collection day 3: The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and opened to positive reviews upon release.
Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran promised a raw and gritty procedural with Daayra and delivered just that. The Meghna Gulzar film released in theatres on Friday and was received well by critics. The film has been steady at the box office so far. Let us see how it performed on Sunday
Daayra box office report
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Daayra has collected ₹1.75 crore on Sunday, by 10 PM. On Saturday too, the film had managed to collect ₹1.75 crore. This shows that the film has stayed steady at the box office over the weekend, after collecting ₹1 crore on Friday. This brings total India gross collections to ₹5.40 crore and total India net collections to ₹4.50 crore so far.
About Daayra
Daayra revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.
Kareena addressed the contrast between her role in Daayra and her association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where police characters are presented in a larger-than-life commercial setting. “Every director operates in a different universe,” she said, describing Rohit Shetty's cop universe as “larger-than-life” and Meghna's world as “grounded, realistic, and complex.” “As an actor, I feel fortunate to straddle both worlds comfortably,” Kareena told news agency ANI.
The HT review of the film stated, “There is an unmistakably filmi quality to some of the characterisations. Kareena, for instance, brings a distinct screen presence to Ajooni, although some of her lighter expressions can feel slightly at odds with the gravity of the investigation. I also find the choice of her name, Ajooni, interesting in this context. The word appears in the Ik Onkar, “Ajooni saibhang”, broadly referring to one who is beyond birth and death, self-created. Whether there is a deeper intention behind the name or it is simply a character choice, the film doesn’t spell it out.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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