Daayra review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran shine in a morally complex drama

Daayra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Rating: 3 stars It’s been 33 years since Sunny Deol famously thundered on screen, “Tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi, My Lord, par insaaf nahin mila!” Today, Daayra takes that iconic line and turns it into a meticulous drama about whether law and justice are really players on the same team, or often find themselves on opposite sides. But does it pack the same punch as Sunny paaji’s legendary courtroom outburst? Let’s find out. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays an investigating officer in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.

What is the story of Daayra? Written (co-written by Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal) and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the story revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.

Daayra begins as an investigation drama, with Meghna’s screenplay taking its own sweet time to allow the interrogations and procedures to play out, as Ajooni pieces together what really happened during the encounter. The measured approach lends the film a certain authenticity, although it also means the narrative takes some time to gather momentum. At times, the film appears caught between the grammar of a mainstream Hindi thriller and the restraint of a serious drama.

There is an unmistakably filmi quality to some of the characterisations. Kareena, for instance, brings a distinct screen presence to Ajooni, although some of her lighter expressions can feel slightly at odds with the gravity of the investigation. I also find the choice of her name, Ajooni, interesting in this context. The word appears in the Ik Onkar, “Ajooni saibhang”, broadly referring to one who is beyond birth and death, self-created. Whether there is a deeper intention behind the name or it is simply a character choice, the film doesn’t spell it out.