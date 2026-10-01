SS Rajamouli recalls shooting the most violent scene of his career outside Kerala Assembly with Jr NTR: ‘Don't know if it's possible now’
While promoting Don't Trouble The Trouble, SS Rajamouli recalled how he shot in Kerala and pretended a Tamil word was Malayalam.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli debuted in 2001 with the Jr NTR-starrer Student No 1. He followed that up with the 2003 film Simhadri, starring the same actor, which changed the course of both their careers. While promoting his son, SS Karthikeya’s upcoming production, Don’t Trouble The Trouble with Fahadh Faasil, the director recalled shooting for the most violent scene of his career outside the Kerala Assembly.
Rajamouli on shooting his most violent scene with Jr NTR
In a chat with Fahadh, Karthikeya, Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan, Rajamouli recalled shooting in Kerala for his second film. “I shot Simhadri in Kerala. I don’t know whether it’s possible now or not, because we shot in front of the Assembly. We shot the hero running in front of the assembly with an axe and killing people. I think we were here for about ten days,” he recalled.
Karthikeya then interjected and said, “I think that was his most violent action episode ever. I don’t think you have shot anything more violent than that afterwards. It was his most violent scene, and in front of the Assembly,” and the filmmaker agreed, “Yeah, definitely.”
When Fahadh asked Rajamouli why he chose to shoot the film in Trivandrum, he said, “In the story, he has to come out of Andhra and go to a separate place; we thought of Kerala. It all came with the word Singamalai. Actually, it’s a Tamil word, but at that time, we were like, people won’t know Tamil, Malayalam. So we just shot it,” making everyone chuckle.
Simhadri starred Jr NTR, Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev. It tells the story of an orphan named Simhadri raised by a landlord. He secretly protects the landlord’s estranged and amnesiac granddaughter, Indu. A series of events reveals that Simhadri is secretly a vigilante named Singamalai, revered in Kerala for protecting those in need. The film was such a massive success that it was remade in Tamil as Gajendra (2004) and in Kannada as Kanteerava (2012).
Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming work
After the 2022 hit RRR by Rajamouli, Jr NTR starred in Devara: Part 1 in 2024. The film was met with lukewarm reviews but achieved box office success. He debuted in Hindi in 2025 with the Ayan Mukherji film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film failed to make a mark on all fronts. He is now shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, which will hit screens in 2027. After RRR, Rajamouli is currently shooting for Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. His film will also be released in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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