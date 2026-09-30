Jr NTR cracks up SS Rajamouli as he gestures wildly, slaps forehead when Varanasi is brought up at recent event

A promotional event was held in Hyderabad recently for SS Karthikeya-produced Fahadh Faasil-starrer Don't Trouble The Trouble. Karthikeya's parents, SS Rajamouli and Rama, attended the event, as did Jr NTR. A moment from the event has now gone viral, with fans cracking up at Tarak's wild gestures as he tries to help producer KL Narayana understand his point. (Also Read: Fahadh Faasil, 44, says he feels like he's ‘married to a child’ in rare comment about wife Nazriya Nazim, 31) Rama Rajamouli could not stop laughing at Jr NTR's wild gestures.

Jr NTR cracks up Rajamouli, Rama and fans A video from the event shows Jr NTR flailing his hands wildly and even slapping his forehead at one point while sitting in the front row. Rajamouli, who's sitting next to him, and Rama, who's sitting behind him, crack up, as do fans. The actor can be seen gesturing to producer Narayana and anchor Suma, who are standing on stage.

Suma and Narayana brought up Varanasi on stage when Jr NTR began gesturing from the front row. After Rama gestured ‘no’ and the actor slapped his forehead, folded his hands, and urged them to understand, Suma caught the drift that the actor was trying to say.

The shy producer first misunderstood and thought the actor wanted him to speak about the Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra-starrer, saying, “About Varanasi? But there's time for that.” But Suma understood what he was trying to say, “You're asking him to talk more during Varanasi's release. That's all, right?”