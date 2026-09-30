NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani gets a superstar's welcome, greeted with unending cheers on Jimmy Kimmel's show in LA. Watch

A video of his entrance on the talk show has now surfaced on Instagram, where the visuals of his enthusiastic reception was seen. The audience cheered loudly, stood up from their seats and did not stop clapping when Mamdani entered the show. He shook hands with Jimmy Kimmel , and smiled at the warm welcome from the audience. “I think this means you are doing a good job!” quipped Kimmel, adding, “I have to tell you, I live in Los Angeles and that is not the reception our Mayor would get!”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was elected on November 4, and in this time, he has become some sort of a sensation already. The love for Mamdani was evident as he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, where the audience welcomed him with the loudest cheers and gave him a standing ovation!

Several comments on Instagram show how widely Mamdani is loved despite being a politician. “Turns out people like politicians who try to make their lives better,” read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, “Other NYC Mayors were completely asleep… Mamdani is on a different frequency.” “He’s doing great and only 9 months in!” read a comment. “Well deserved….he is amazing. From Michigan to New York, we love you, Mr Mamdani,” said another.

About Mamdani's journey so far as Mayor Mayor Mamdani has advanced major housing plans, secured rent freezes, and expanded city childcare programs since taking office. A few days ago, he announced several measures aimed at curbing antisemitism after a rise in incidents in a city home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.

Mamdani also said his office will encourage more public school education about the Holocaust, as well as about Jewish contributions to New York. "Let me be clear: my administration has zero tolerance for antisemitism. Not on our subways. Not in our workplaces. Not online. Not anywhere," he said. "As mayor, I will use every power entrusted in me to protect Jewish New Yorkers and ensure that Jewish life flourishes for generations to come."