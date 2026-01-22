Internet reacts as Monsoon Wedding star Vasundhara Das makes rare public appearance: ‘We miss your songs’

In the reel, Vasundhara said, “Hi, I am here at Karigar Bazaar. It is really lovely to see all the makers selling their wears and their craft. My mum and I are big time fans of handcraft and handwork so we come here every time. I want to tell you the same. Support the artists.”

Vasundhara Das, the singer-actor who acted in films like Monsoon Wedding and sang hits like It's The Time to Disco, was spotted at the Karigar Bazaar – Bengaluru edition, a few days ago. The official Instagram account for the show shared a reel in which Vasundhara spoke about her love for craftwork and championed the work of artisans. Fans reacted to the actor-singer's rare public appearance and commented on how they miss her songs.

How internet reacted Many fans were pleasantly surprised at the actor-singer's rare public appearance, and reacted in the comments. One said, “Why do we not hear you anymore? Please sing....atleast make reels with songs. You have such a versatile voice.” Another said, “The Monsoon Wedding gal. Love that film.” A comment read, “Beautiful alwayss (red heart emoticon) ma'am you sing like an angel.” “I’m still obsessed with all your songs!” read another comment.

Some of Vasundhara's most popular songs include It's the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chale Jaise Hawaien from Main Hoon Na, Salaam Namaste title track and more. Vasundhara debuted as an actor with Kamal Haasan in the film Hey Ram in 1999, though she started her career in the industry as a playback singer. She also starred opposite Mohanlal in the Malayalam movie Raavanaprabhu (2001), and played the lead role in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding (2001).

Over the last few years, Vasundhara has shifted her focus to music therapy and sound healing through her venture Drumjam, which she co-founded with her husband Roberto Narain.