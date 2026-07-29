Pamala Serena reveals her fiancé cheated on her and she found out that the other girl was pregnant: ‘My trust broke’

‘I always question myself in case I get close to someone’

She wiped away tears and continued, “Anyway, the operation was over, and we were by ourselves. Our families were in London, and so his phone was with me. After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby. I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him? So I stayed back and took care of him for another month and a half. When he became healthy, I packed my bags and left without turning back. My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again. I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not.”