Pakistani viewers left speechless by Ramayana trailer, defend its ₹4000 crore budget: ‘Tumhare paise leke bana rahe?’
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film releases later this year during Diwali.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The much-awaited trailer of the film was finally released on July 30, and social media was abuzz with reactions from viewers. The trailer has now found viewers in Pakistan too, as YouTubers from the country shared their reactions to the Ramayana trailer.
What are Pakistani YouTubers saying?
Pakistani YouTuber MZee Reactions shared their reaction to the trailer. As they played the trailer, they went ‘wow’ at several points, from Ravana's fight to Ranbir Kapoor's entry as Lord Rama to the big fight with Jatayu at the end of the video. After the trailer ended, the three of them started discussing what they liked about it.
They noted how detailed the trailer looked. Regarding the story, they said that they became familiar with the story when they had seen Adipurush but here it seems much more detailed. ‘Sone ki lanka’ was one point which caught their attention. The scene where Ravana walks and sees thousands of people below was also praised. The contrast between the aggressive nature of Ravana and the calm, composed stature of Lord Rama also caught their attention.
The Pakistani YouTubers called the trailer ‘zabardast (amazing)’ and said that the details left them speechless. They noted that the first Rama glimpse was not that great and was met with criticism but this time the makers seem to have made a ‘marked difference’ and improved the VFX. Defending the estimated ₹4000 crore budget of the film, the woman at the centre of the video said, “Mujhe ye cheez bhi badi ajeeb lagti hai ki kaun sa tumhare jeb se paise leke bana rahe hai? Ye toh ek industry he aur unka kaam hai moviemaking. Investors hote hai (I don't understand the criticism, did they make the film after taking money from your pocket? This is their job as filmmakers, and there are investors).”
About Ramayana trailer
The trailer opens with Ravana (Yash) arriving at a palace and knocking on its massive doors, only to receive a hostile welcome. It then introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram, who is seen fighting demons to protect his land and people, with the help of his brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey).
The trailer then shows Ram being sent into 14 years of vanvaas after a promise made to Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta). His wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi), expresses her wish to accompany him. The trailer also offers glimpses of the larger conflict between Ram and Ravana, with several large-scale action sequences and elaborate VFX. Interestingly, there is no mention or visual of Lord Hanuman in the trailer.
What Namit said about budget
Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, producer Namit Malhotra had said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over ₹4000 crore."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is intended to be a two-part film with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The score for the film sees AR Rahman collaborate with the legendary Hans Zimmer, who is making his Bollywood debut.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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