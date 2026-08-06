‘Completely false and baseless’: Golmaal 5 makers dispel rumours about Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn film's release date

Golmaal 5 is one of the most anticipated films in a while. Ardent fans of the comedy franchise are eagerly waiting for an update on the film's release date. In the last few days, several rumours of the film's release date floated on social media that Golmaal 5 is coming later this year in December. In response, the makers have released an official statement to dispel these unverified reports. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are working on Golmaal 5.

Official statement from makers In a press statement, the spokesperson of Rohit Shetty Picturez shared, "We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless.

Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements.

We request members of the media to refrain from publishing or circulating misleading information. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation."

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi will join Golmaal 5. The new entry in the sequel will be Akshay Kumar! Akshay took to Instagram to share the announcement video earlier this year. It begins with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. But the real surprise lands later-- Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5 With a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses, Akshay looked ready for business. He gave Ajay multiple hugs as he joined the team. “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty 🎉 On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” wrote the actor.

Writer Farhad Samji recently told HT that the energy on set is infectious and confidently calls the upcoming film the best the franchise has made so far. “When I write Golmaal, I have the advantage that the characters, like the mute one, are already hits,” he noted, during a conversation with Hindustan Times after the release of Welcome to the Jungle.

“I have an emotional connection to it; it's like a family. We writers and actors remember our life milestones—like when someone's kid started school or got married—based on which Golmaal movie we were shooting at the time. Our landmark timings depend on Golmaal,” he added.

The franchise started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and struck a chord with audiences through its mix of slapstick comedy, memorable characters and over-the-top madness. The success of the first film led to Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017).