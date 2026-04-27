Ajay Devgn drops glimpse of Golmaal 5 with ‘the boys’ from Ooty schedule, says ‘iss baar sawaari badi hai’

Sharing the clip, Ajay wrote, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys.” His caption hints at a bigger scale for the upcoming installment while staying true to the franchise’s trademark madness. Fans were especially thrilled to see the return of the iconic bike, which has become synonymous with the series.

Filmed during the Ooty schedule, the video brings back the beloved gang in a lively setting, instantly sparking nostalgia. The use of the classic Golmaal theme music adds to the charm, reminding audiences of the series’ signature humour and chaos. (Also read: Golmaal 5 announced on Rohit Shetty's birthday: This time, Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn and gang for another epic ride )

Ajay Devgn gave fans a fresh glimpse into Golmaal 5, sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video from the film’s ongoing shoot. Posted on April 27 on X (formerly Twitter), the clip features the core cast along with one of the franchise’s most iconic elements, the famous five-seater bike.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the same video montage, reflecting on the journey of the franchise. He noted that the team has been riding on positive energy ever since the first film was released in 2006. “Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” he wrote.

The update comes weeks after Rohit officially announced the fifth installment on March 14, 2026, marking his birthday with a teaser that confirmed filming had begun.

About the Golmaal franchise The franchise went on to expand with multiple sequels, including Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017), each building on its signature comedy and ensemble cast.

Across the films, actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari have been constant, while Shreyas Talpade featured in three installments, and Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever appeared in two.

The fifth film will also see a new addition, with Akshay Kumar joining the franchise. In the announcement video, he was seen sporting a striking new look. Adding a humorous touch, Ajay Devgn joked about his co-star, saying, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye,” (He doesn’t leave any franchise), hinting at Akshay’s knack for being part of popular film series.