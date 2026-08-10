Guru Randhawa asks trolls to 'calm down' amid Fine Shyt backlash: 'Silly little slang'
Guru Randhawa faced backlash over his song Fine Shyt, criticized for misogyny and cringe-factor.
In the last few days, singer Guru Randhawa has faced a lot of trolling and backlash after he released his song Fine Shyt on Thursday. Many on social media called out the song for being misogynistic towards female corporate workers and also called it a cringe fest. Now, Randhawa has addressed the backlash and called it “a silly little slang”.
'Guilty as charged'
The singer remains unfazed by the controversy and shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert. Taking to his Instagram handle, Guru wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam."
Randhawa visits Golden Temple
Before addressing the backlash, Randhawa reflected on the incident as he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On Sunday, the singer had shared a photo of himself while sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar. While he did not address the backlash directly, he shared a message talking about faith and continuing to move ahead despite difficult times.
He wrote in the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."
About Fine Shyt
The Fine Shyt music video began with a disclaimer stating that all the people in the video are above 18 and that it is a work of fiction. It is set in an office, with Guru playing a senior professional, while he is surrounded by young talent, especially female colleagues. It shows Guru concentrating on work while the female colleagues dance and sing around him. The song rubbed some viewers the wrong way, and many called the singer out for allegedly sexualising workspaces and questioned the overall treatment of the women featured in the video.
This isn't the first time Guru Randhawa's music has faced backlash. Earlier, his song Azul was also criticised for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls.
Tony Kakkar takes a jibe at Guru
Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar also took a playful jibe at Guru. He shared a video in which he pretended to be on a phone call with the singer. He joked about the controversy and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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