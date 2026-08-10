'Na maine chumma diya, na liya': Kumar Sanu takes cheeky dig at Udit Narayan over kiss controversy

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan were among the top singers of the 90s era. The singers competed for some of the best songs of that time, but as the years passed, they also developed a friendship. However, this didn't stop Kumar from taking a playful jibe at Udit during a recent interaction. Kumar Sanu took a jibe at Udit Narayan.

Kumar Sanu takes a jibe at Udit While speaking to The Lallantop, Kumar was asked about his massive fan following, with many girls being fans of his songs. Kumar took this opportunity to take a jibe at Udit over the viral concert video in which he was seen kissing female fans.

The Aashiqui singer said, “Nahi mereko ko koi chumma wumma nahi khaya. Na maine kisi ko khaya. Na toh me chumma dia, na liya. Maine woh sab nahi kiya (No, nobody came and kissed me. Nor did I kiss anyone. I neither gave nor received a kiss. I didn’t do any of that)."

During the same interaction, Kumar spoke about his friendship with Udit. While he admitted that they would compete with each other back in the day, but now they share a good equation because they have nothing to lose.

What was Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy? In 2025, videos from Udit Narayan's live performance went viral, showing him kissing his female fans as they came to click selfies with him during the performance. One moment drew the strongest reaction when a female fan leaned towards Udit, wanting to kiss him on the cheek, and the singer turned his face and their lips touched. The video went viral, and the singer faced backlash, with many raising concerns about consent.

This led to more clips of Udit being unearthed, which showed him interacting and getting close to female singers and fans. The singer later addressed the backlash and defended his actions.

Udit spoke to HT City and said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are crazy. We are not like that, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? (No need to publicise this more). There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (This is just love of fans, no need to pay attention to it).”