Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 11: Tom Holland set to enter ₹500 crore club in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 11: India has proven to be Hollywood’s biggest box office success story. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, released in theatres on July 30 in India and is smashing box-office records. After a noticeable dip during the weekdays, the film picked up pace again over its second weekend. Let's have a look at the box office collections. Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 11: Tom Holland film jumps 11.9% on second Sunday, set to enter ₹500 crore club in India.

Spider-Man box office collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on its second Sunday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹34.70 Cr net from 13,862 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 67.1%. The collection was up 11.9% from Saturday, when the film earned ₹31.00 Cr net.

The jump on Sunday is a positive sign for the film, especially at a stage when most big releases begin to see a sharper drop in their second week. The film had already started showing some strength on its second Saturday. On Day 10, the film earned ₹31.00 Cr net from 13,482 shows, with an overall occupancy of 68.4%.

A huge first week at the box office Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened on a massive note and stayed among the top performers through its first week. The film began its run with ₹60.60 Cr net on the first Thursday, followed by ₹49.35 Cr on Friday and a major jump to ₹70.25 Cr on Saturday.

Sunday brought the film's biggest day so far, with ₹77.75 Cr net. As expected, collections came down during the weekdays, with the film earning ₹23.80 Cr on Monday, ₹21.75 Cr on Tuesday and ₹17.00 Cr on Wednesday. On its second Thursday, the film collected ₹14.25 Cr net.

Even with the weekday slowdown, the first week gave the film a massive foundation. With Day 11 added to the total, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now collected ₹415.45 Cr net in India. Its India gross collection has reached ₹496.86 Cr, putting it within touching distance of the ₹500 Cr gross mark. That would further cement its position among the biggest Hollywood successes in the Indian market.

About the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after Tom Holland's last outing as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's spell, Peter Parker is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.