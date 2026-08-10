Bharat Chauhan on collaborating with Seedhe Maut and his seven-album plan: ‘Writing is the soul of a song’ | Interview

The bigger idea behind the album, however, was always personal. Rather than creating a fictional narrative, Bharat is documenting what happened to him between Qurbat and Uns. He adds, “The era is actually my own. I want to talk about the life I lived between the albums. Whatever I felt between the first and second album, I wrote about in this album. It is just documenting my own life through songs.” That also explains why the album feels like an emotional progression rather than simply a collection of individual tracks.

Bharat did not begin Uns with a fixed sonic blueprint. The sound evolved as he worked on the album, although he knew he wanted to move away from the acoustic-heavy arrangements of his previous work. “No, I discovered it while making it. I also wanted these albums to be more band-heavy and not just have acoustic song. My earlier songs were quite acoustic and deep, but in this album, there is only one acoustic song. That was a conscious decision. After the first album, I decided that the second one should be slightly heavier in terms of instrumentation and arrangements,” he says.

Unlike his earlier, largely acoustic work, Uns is fuller, heavier and more band-driven.The album is also the second chapter of a larger seven-album journey Bharat has imagined for himself, with each record documenting a different phase of his life. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, he opens up about finding the sound of Uns, writing about his mother, his relationship with Urdu, collaborating with Seedhe Maut, hip hop duo from Delhi, and why making music for an audience can come at the cost of authenticity.

Singer -songwriter Bharat Chauhan has never been interested in making music that tells people what they want to hear. His songs have always come from a more personal place, shaped by love, loss, memory and an enduring connection with Urdu poetry and ghazals. From Shayar and Tu Hoti Toh to Vasl, Ghar and his 2022 album Qurbat, Bharat has built a musical world that feels intimate without trying too hard to be understood. His latest album, Uns, released on July 21, 2026, takes that honesty further. The 12-track album moves through affection, longing and relationships before gradually descending into grief, ending with Meri Maaye, a deeply personal conversation with his mother. Sonically, it also marks a shift for Bharat.

From happiness to grief Bharat personally handled the sequencing of Uns, deliberately shaping it like a journey. The album begins on a lighter note before gradually becoming more emotional and eventually deeply sad. He explains, “I do the sequencing myself. With the previous album, I decided on the production aspect and the pace of the songs. I didn't want it to be that there were very fast songs followed suddenly by very slow songs. But with this album, I decided that it should be a journey. The beginning has songs that are quite happy. Then, in the middle, it becomes emotional and, by the end, it becomes slightly sad. By the last song, it is very sad. It is a journey from happiness to sadness.”

That journey eventually leads back to his mother. The singer says, “Ultimately, it is about sleeping in your mother's lap. When there is so much grief, you become sad and, eventually, you remember your mother. That's why the 12th song is Meri Maaye, where I am having a conversation with my mother.”

The song is about something as simple as growing older together: “I am telling her, ‘You are ageing, I am ageing’. That is the conversation I am having with my mother in the last song.”

For Bharat, writing about grief is not necessarily difficult. Writing about his mother was. “For me, writing about grief and pain is actually easy. I get this part of my music quite easily.” he adds.

But Meri Maaye took him somewhere he had never expected to go. “That was the most difficult song to write. I never thought I could write Meri Maaye. I always thought that as long as my mother was alive, I wouldn't be able to write a song for her. But eventually, one day I was alone and I wrote it.”

The Urdu connection Bharat's love for Urdu poetry began long before he started making music. He studied Urdu as a third language in school between fifth and eighth standard, where his teacher Roshan Lal sir introduced him to the language.

“I studied Urdu in school. From fifth to eighth standard, we had Urdu as a third language. There was a teacher, Roshan Lal sir, who used to come and teach us Urdu. It was basic Urdu, but he taught us pronunciation, words and their meanings. I guess it somehow developed from there,” he reveals.

His musical influences grew alongside that connection. He grew up listening to songs from the 1950s and 1960s, along with ghazals by Jagjit Singh, and Ghulam Ali. For Bharat, good writing remains the heart of a song. “I have always felt that writing is the soul of a song. If the writing doesn't hit you in the right spot, the song becomes very flat. The production may sound good, but I feel the writing needs to be good for a song to become beautiful,” he explains.

That is also why he refuses to reshape his music around what might be more commercially appealing. He says, “Some people do, but very few. I tell them that if I start making music from the audience's perspective, I will lose my own perspective as well. Because I have to say what I want to say. If I start thinking, ‘People will like this,’ then I will lose the genuineness that comes naturally to me. I have to tell my story—what happened in my life, how I see life and how I see people.”

He has never approached songwriting with the audience in mind: “If I make a song from the audience's perspective, then I will lose my perspective as well. I will lose my genuineness. I want to tell my own story.”