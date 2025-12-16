Art, fashion and music to take over IIT Bombay as Mood Indigo kicks off; Sonu Nigam, Seedhe Maut to light up fest

The campus of IIT Bombay will come alive with a vibrant rhythm as Mood Indigo 2025 takes over today. Running from December 16 to 18, it is dubbed as Asia’s largest college cultural festival. Set to turn the campus into a colourful canvas of youth expression and culture, it draws students from across India. Mood Indigo will run from December 16 to 18. (Photo: HTBS)

Over the next three days, art installations, fashion showcases, and performance zones will blur the lines between competition and self-expression. Fashion events such as She’s Got The Looks and Mr and Mrs Mood Indigo will spotlight confidence and individuality, while Mood Indigo Got Talent and Cosplay will offer platforms for students to experiment with performance, costume, and identity. One of the most anticipated segments, Trashion (Trash+Fashion), will push participants to reimagine sustainability by creating wearable designs from discarded materials.

Fashion at Mood Indigo goes beyond the runway. Each walk, pose, and stitch reflects how young people see themselves and the world around them. Between events, the campus is expected to stay vibrant with pop-up exhibits, informal jam sessions, and spontaneous dance circles — moments that capture the unfiltered spirit of college life.

As evening sets in, attention will shift to the festival’s concert stages, where artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Dhruv, Seedhe Maut, Bismil, and Chaar Diwaari are set to perform. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaideep Ahlawat will also have interactive sessions.