Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes under fire over claims about their Kansas City steakhouse: All we know about 1587 lawsuit

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are facing criticism for allegedly minimizing their involvement in a Kansas City steakhouse, following the filing of a federal lawsuit, according to TMZ. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes face legal action from 1587 Sneakers for trademark infringement linked to their steakhouse. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The firm 1587 Sneakers, which is pursuing legal action against Travis and Patrick for trademark infringement, dismissed the NFL players' assertion that they were not formal members of the LLC established to open their steakhouse, 1587 Steakhouse, as per court documents acquired by TMZ.

Travis and Patrick asserted that the evidence will demonstrate they possess no direct stake in, nor are they permitted to exercise control over, the restaurant.

The restaurant's official website declares, "A collaboration between NFL icons Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, in partnership with Noble 33." The NFL stars conducted an extensive press tour in late 2025 to promote the steakhouse.

1587 Sneakers lawsuit against Travis and Patrick In recent court documents, 1587 Sneakers dismissed the assertions made by Travis and Patrick regarding their lack of genuine control over the company. The firm is pursuing legal action against Travis and Patrick concerning the name of their steakhouse, asserting that they possess the trademark for 1587 related to their sneaker business.

Travis and Patrick have sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that they do not have any control over the restaurant and lack connections to New York City, where the lawsuit was initiated.

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The athletes reportedly asserted that evidence will demonstrate they have no direct interest in, nor are they authorized to exercise control over, the limited liability company established to opened up the restaurant. The plaintiff contests this assertion.

In its most recent filing, 1587 Sneakers claims that Kelce and Mahomes are trying to depict themselves as “two distant celebrities that are mere promotional ‘pretty faces’ of the alleged infringing enterprise with no New York ties.”

The company argues that the two players should continue to be defendants because they publicly linked themselves to the restaurant and promoted it during its launch.

The trademark litigation is still in progress, and the court has yet to make a decision regarding the motion to dismiss.

1587 Sneakers co-founder Adam King believes negotiation is still possible The organization is requesting that the restaurant group cease the use of the contested name and branding, discontinue the sale of associated merchandise, and compensate for unspecified damages.

Co-founder Adam King has previously said that a negotiated settlement is still achievable.

“From the onset, we have communicated a sincere belief that there is room for mutual respect and understanding,” King mentioned. “That belief has not changed, and we continue to hope to resolve this matter amicably.”