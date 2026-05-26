Patrick Mahomes hints at big Week 1 return vs Denver Broncos ahead of Chiefs' OTA sessions

Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL and LCL against the Los Angeles Chargers ended the 2025-26 NFL season prematurely for the starting quarterback. It also significantly affected the Kansas City Chiefs' final regular-season push, as the 30-year-old missed the Chiefs' last game. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at a West Virginia Mountaineers and the BYU Cougars game on on March 11. (Getty Images via AFP)

With the Chiefs failing to secure a playoff berth last season, the focus of the upcoming season has largely been on Patrick Mahomes' return. Will his recovery be in time for the QB to start in the Chiefs' Week 1 game vs the Denver Broncos on September 14?

But it seems there is good news. And it has come from none other than Patrick Mahomes himself.

Patrick Mahomes Teasing Injury Return? Seemingly addressing the speculations of his possible return for the Chiefs' season opener, Patrick Mahomes made an Instagram post late on Sunday. Mahomes shared photos of himself in the iconic No. 15 jersey for the Chiefs. But it was the clock emoji that left Chiefs fans buzzing.

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Mahomes only added a clock emoji in the caption. But hopeful fans chose to read between the lines and interpreted it as Mahomes indirectly communicating the positive news that his return could be sooner than expected. Many also claimed that it was a hint that Mahomes would be fit for the Week 1 game against the Broncos.

Here's the post: