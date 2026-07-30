‘Pakistan pushed to the wall’: Former Indian envoy Vidya Bhushan Soni on PoK unrest

Amid violent clashes and firing in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Vidya Bhushan Soni said the unrest reflects growing frustration among people over Pakistan's failure on the international and economic fronts, asserting that Islamabad's focus remains on international issues instead of addressing problems at home. Former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Vidya Bhushan Soni said the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir reflects growing public frustration (ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Soni said, "I think again there is a frustration creeping in, in Pakistan. Because they thought that they were playing the mediator role and they thought things would be fine and they would be once again back into business in terms of getting some economic aid, etc. That's not happening."

He said various groups opposed to the Pakistani government, including Baloch groups and people in PoK, were becoming increasingly frustrated as Islamabad sought to project itself internationally as a peaceful nation with the situation under control.

Also read: No Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy in US

"They are the ones who feel that we must put the pressure because now Pakistan is pushed to the wall. And so that's why they are coming out on the street; they are showing their frustration, they're showing their anger, they're showing their patience is running thin," Soni said.

He said Pakistan needed to focus on addressing the concerns of its own people rather than attempting to "solve the world's problem".

"You have to do something about the people, their own people, rather than trying to go and solve the world's problem; first you solve your own problem back home," he said.

Soni said the situation could have wider consequences and warned that the unrest was unlikely to stop, alleging that Pakistan could resort to force against its own people.

"It has consequences; it will not stop because Pakistan's priority still continues to be international, and they will try to come down heavily through the use of force on their own people," he said.

He termed the situation in PoK particularly concerning, saying residents felt their grievances were being ignored. "The worrisome factor right now is PoK because they have seen that their case is not being heard; they are totally ignored. So I feel that it's a frustration of their failure," Soni said.

Also read: ‘They’re enemies like India': Pakistan minister after at least 34 killed in PoK protests

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKAAC), in various posts on X through their official handle, raised concerns over the treatment of injured people and the presence of masked individuals in civilian clothing alongside police officers. The committee claimed that footage of the clashes is being noticed in Mirpur.

"The treatment of the injured and the presence of masked individuals in civilian clothing alongside police officers raise serious concerns that require urgent scrutiny," the group said.

In another post, the JKAAC alleged that the destruction of civilian property raised concerns over the conduct of security forces during the ongoing crackdown.

"The destruction of civilian property raises serious concerns about the conduct of the security forces during the ongoing crackdown," it said.

The group also alleged that surveillance equipment had been deliberately destroyed. "The deliberate destruction of surveillance equipment raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the preservation of evidence," the JKAAC said.

Calling for international intervention, the group said, “We call on the United Nations, international media, diplomatic missions, and international human rights organisations to examine this footage, independently verify the facts, and support an immediate, independent and impartial international investigation into the recent events in Pakistan-administered Jammu & Kashmir.”