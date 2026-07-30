‘Surprising, will be disappointed’: Trump on reports of China supplying 400 missile launchers to Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be “disappointed” if China supplied weapons to Iran while repeating commitments he claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had made to him that Beijing would not sell arms to Tehran.. Trump has raised concerns before about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran during the war. (AP/File Photo)

His remarks came after reports claimed China was preparing to send 400 shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers to Iran under a new agreement, as Tehran strengthens its air defences during the war with the US.

Trump on reports of China sending weapons to Iran Trump was questioned on Wednesday about reports claiming Iran could receive up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired missiles in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the US president said, “That was surprising. I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising.”

“He told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, but he knows I’d be quite disappointed. He’s coming here, I think, on September 24,” he added, referring to Xi’s likely visit to the US for a meeting later this year.