Who is Dr Benjamin Hudson? Nolan Wells case takes fresh turn as ‘friend’ Warren Hudson's father offers $50K reward
Dr Benjamin Hudson is the father of Warren Hudson, who has claimed to be Nolan Wells' friend, amid interest in the Mississippi teen's demise.
The Nolan Wells case has taken a fresh turn with Dr Benjamin Hudson stepping forward to offer a $50,000 reward for information on the dead teen. The Mississippi teenager was reported missing on July 4 after going out with his friends to Horn Island and was found dead on July 6.
Amid interest in the circumstances around Wells' death, Warren Hudson claimed to be his friend and shared insights with the media. With Hudson coming into the spotlight, the family has found itself in the center of attention as well. Thus, now, the father had stepped forth to try and get to the truth of the matter.
Dr Hudson's choice to offer the reward as reported by TMZ. Here's all you need to know about Dr Benjamin Hudson.
Who is Dr Benjamin Hudson, what did he say?
Dr Benjamin Hudson is Warren's father. He shared that their family received thousands of death threats after Wells' demise. While offering the reward, Dr Hudson made it clear that they were not raising any fingers.
Also Read | Nolan Wells update: Why new subpoenas were issued to several social media companies and a location-tracking app
“We don't know that anyone had any involvement, but we care about Nolan and want to find out what happened,” he told TMZ. He also defended the teenagers who were out with Wells that day, saying he believed they were not involved. Dr Hudson said “we still don't know what happened.”
Dr Hudson's alleged social media profile surfaces
Two days after Wells was found dead, an alleged social media profile of Dr Hudson was posted on Facebook. “Dr. Benjamin Hudson, a physician for the Singing River Health System, and the father of Warren Hudson, and the spouse of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge, Ashlee Cole, has been placed on Leave by the healthcare organization,” the post read.
HT.com could not independently verify this information. However, the profile of one Dr Hudson on US News indicates he works out of Gulfport, Mississippi. The profile notes this Dr Hudson has been practicing medicine for over 20 years and got his degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine.
However, it is not known if this is the same Dr Hudson as the one who stepped forward.
Apart from Dr Hudson, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry has offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who sheds light on the circumstances under which Nolan Wells disappeared. Further, celebrity pastor Al Sharp has also offered a reward for anyone with information regarding the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More