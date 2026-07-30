Panchang Today, July 30, 2026: Krishna Pratipada under Shravana Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 30, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 30, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, careful communication and disciplined action. With Guruvar, Krishna Pratipada and Shravana Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from keeping plans practical, choosing the right time to act and avoiding unnecessary haste.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:41 am
|Sunset
|7:13 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:08 pm to 3:50 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, submissions or well-considered decisions. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning and sound judgment. Combined with Krishna Pratipada, the day marks the beginning of the waning lunar phase, making it a favourable time to simplify plans, organise priorities and focus on practical progress rather than expansion.
Shravana Nakshatra encourages careful listening, thoughtful communication and learning, while the Moon in Capricorn strengthens themes of discipline, responsibility and steady effort. Together, these influences favour patient planning, balanced decisions and consistent work over hurried action.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports organised work that requires patience, responsibility and careful judgment. Guruvar and the Moon in Capricorn favour planning, paperwork, financial reviews and discussions where facts and clear communication are essential.
Krishna Pratipada encourages simplifying ongoing work, completing pending tasks and refining plans before moving ahead. Shravana Nakshatra makes this a favourable time for meetings, collaboration and decisions that benefit from listening to different perspectives. If an important choice must be made, gather all the necessary information, stay realistic and avoid overcommitting. A calm, methodical approach is likely to bring the best results.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest, respectful communication. Shravana Nakshatra highlights the importance of listening, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when everyone feels heard. Guruvar encourages fairness, patience and thoughtful conversations, whether with family, friends or colleagues.
Krishna Pratipada also reminds you to keep expectations realistic. Address one issue at a time instead of reopening old disagreements. With the Moon in Capricorn, reliability and follow-through may matter more than emotional expressions. Keeping your word and communicating clearly can strengthen relationships today.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for reviewing your priorities with a calm and practical mindset. Krishna Pratipada encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Shravana Nakshatra supports quiet reflection, learning and attentive self-awareness.
Journalling, reading, prayer or spending a few moments in silence can help bring clarity. Guruvar also favours reflecting on your values, responsibilities and long-term goals. Keep your practice simple and consistent. A steady, thoughtful approach is likely to offer more insight than trying to force immediate answers.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 30, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Pratipada until 9:30 pm; then Krishna Dwitiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shravana until 5:42 pm; then Dhanishta
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Ayushman until 12:03 am, Friday; then Saubhagya
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 8:51 am; then Kaulava until 9:30 pm; then Taitila until 10:04 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:17 am
|4:59 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:38 am
|5:41 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|6:25 am
|8:09 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:42 pm
|3:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:13 pm
|7:34 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:13 pm
|8:16 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 am, Friday
|12:48 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reading, reflection or setting clear intentions before the day begins.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important work, submitting proposals, making well-considered decisions or holding meetings that require calm focus and balanced judgment.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:08 pm
|3:50 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:04 am
|10:45 am
|Yamaganda
|5:41 am
|7:22 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:12 am
|11:06 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:36 pm
|4:30 pm
|Varjyam
|10:02 pm
|11:45 pm
|Aadal Yog
|5:44 pm
|5:42 am, Friday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 3:50 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or submitting important proposals during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, following up on pending work, checking details or completing routine responsibilities.
Aadal Yog: Until 5:42 am (Friday)
This period is better suited for planning, preparation and routine tasks than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:41 am
|Sunset
|7:13 pm
|Moonrise
|7:51 pm
|Moonset
|6:05 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|2:22 pm to 4:00 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:08 pm to 3:50 pm
|Bengaluru
|2:01 pm to 3:36 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:59 pm to 3:36 pm
|Chennai
|1:50 pm to 3:25 pm
|Ahmedabad
|2:24 pm to 4:04 pm
|Pune
|2:18 pm to 3:55 pm
|Kolkata
|1:21 pm to 3:00 pm
|Jaipur
|2:13 pm to 3:54 pm
|Kochi
|2:05 pm to 3:39 pm
|Lucknow
|1:53 pm to 3:34 pm
|Indore
|2:11 pm to 3:50 pm
|Guwahati
|1:10 pm to 2:50 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:11 pm to 3:53 pm
|Surat
|2:23 pm to 4:01 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:40 pm to 3:17 pm
|Nagpur
|1:58 pm to 3:36 pm
|Coimbatore
|2:03 pm to 3:37 pm
|Varanasi
|1:44 pm to 3:24 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:31 pm to 3:09 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, careful planning and steady progress. Focus on organising priorities, communicating with patience and following through on important responsibilities. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More