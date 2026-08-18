Lalu calls for march to Lok Bhavan on Aug 19 against state govt's 'dictatorial attitude'

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday called for a march to the Lok Bhavan on August 19 against the "dictatorial attitude" of the state government that "responds to democratic demands with bullets from an AK-47". The opposition party's leader said members of the Mahagathbandhan would attend the march and submit a memorandum to the governor over the alleged firing of an AK-47 rifle against student protesters in Siwan district last month. (File Photo/ANI)

The opposition party's leader said members of the Mahagathbandhan alliance would attend the march and submit a memorandum to the governor over the alleged firing of an AK-47 rifle against student protesters in Siwan district last month.

A police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district on July 25 against an NEET exam paper leak went viral on social media.

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Police officers had said no one was injured in the firing, and an inquiry has been initiated as there were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration.

Upping the ante against the BJP-led government in the state, Prasad took to X to say, "All students and young people are distressed by paper leaks, the deteriorating education system, a biased recruitment process and unemployment."

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"Instead of listening to their democratic demands, the arrogant government, built on a system of corruption and exploitation, responds by firing bullets from AK-47s. This is unjust. Everyone should unite in Patna on August 19 against this dictatorship and dictatorial attitude of the state government."

Talking to reporters in Patna recently, RJD's national working president, Tejashwi Yadav, had said Mahagathbandhan leaders would submit a memorandum to the Governor over the Siwan incident, and alleged that no action had been taken against senior police officials over the Siwan incident.

He had said suspending a constable would not suffice and demanded action against the senior official who allegedly ordered the use of the weapon against protesting students.

On July 25, members of Left-wing student organisations had staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

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The bandh had turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.

Protesters pelted stones and bricks at police personnel at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, following which several students were detained.