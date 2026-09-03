HT Evening Brief Sept 3: India 'ready to help end' Ukraine war; Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari movie review in
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on politics, national and global events, entertainment, and sports.
Good evening, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.
India 'ready to help' end Ukraine war
External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Thursday, stated that India stands ready to help end the Ukraine war. The EAM's remarks come after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart during a visit to Kyiv.
This remark also follows after several Indians were killed and left injured in a series of attacks across Ukraine and in the Black Sea as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalated earlier this year. Read more here
AAP's Satyender Jain gets bail
Deep Dive
Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyender Jain was granted bail on Thursday by a Delhi court in a corruption case lodged against him.
The relief was granted by Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts, who directed that Jain be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount. Read more here.
NALSAR row: Supreme Court steps in
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the Bar Council has "no business" disciplining students.
The ruling came on a petition filed by Mihira Sood, represented by senior advocate K Parameshwar, challenging the BCI’s intervention following protests by NALSAR students over the invitation to the CJI as chief guest at their convocation. Read more here
BCCI holds key review meeting in Mumbai
The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, held a key review meeting in Mumbai. While the board did not hold a press conference regarding the meeting, it is believed that this comes ahead of the all-format tour of New Zealand this year and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar (virtually) and VVS Laxman were among those involved in the discussions, which focused on India’s recent performances, player fitness and preparations for the upcoming assignments. More updates here
Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari has the action, but not enough emotion to truly land
Taapsee Pannu is a mother battling blindness as she attempts to find her abducted daughter in her latest film Gandhari, and the reviews are in!
While this is not the first film of such a format that Bollywood has seen, but as per HT, the film starts depending a little too heavily on convenience itself, with too many loopholes in the plot. Read the full review here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More