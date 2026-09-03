HT Evening Brief Sept 3: India 'ready to help end' Ukraine war; Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari movie review in

This remark also follows after several Indians were killed and left injured in a series of attacks across Ukraine and in the Black Sea as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalated earlier this year. Read more here

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Thursday, stated that India stands ready to help end the Ukraine war. The EAM's remarks come after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart during a visit to Kyiv.

Good evening, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

How has the Supreme Court ruled regarding the Bar Council's authority over law students?

How has the Supreme Court ruled regarding the Bar Council's authority over law students?

Why has India expressed a willingness to assist in resolving the Ukraine war?

Why has India expressed a willingness to assist in resolving the Ukraine war?

What did India's External Affairs Minister say about the Ukraine conflict during his visit to Kyiv?

What did India's External Affairs Minister say about the Ukraine conflict during his visit to Kyiv?

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyender Jain was granted bail on Thursday by a Delhi court in a corruption case lodged against him.

The relief was granted by Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts, who directed that Jain be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount. Read more here.

NALSAR row: Supreme Court steps in The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the Bar Council has "no business" disciplining students.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Mihira Sood, represented by senior advocate K Parameshwar, challenging the BCI’s intervention following protests by NALSAR students over the invitation to the CJI as chief guest at their convocation. Read more here

BCCI holds key review meeting in Mumbai The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, held a key review meeting in Mumbai. While the board did not hold a press conference regarding the meeting, it is believed that this comes ahead of the all-format tour of New Zealand this year and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar (virtually) and VVS Laxman were among those involved in the discussions, which focused on India’s recent performances, player fitness and preparations for the upcoming assignments. More updates here

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari has the action, but not enough emotion to truly land Taapsee Pannu is a mother battling blindness as she attempts to find her abducted daughter in her latest film Gandhari, and the reviews are in!

While this is not the first film of such a format that Bollywood has seen, but as per HT, the film starts depending a little too heavily on convenience itself, with too many loopholes in the plot. Read the full review here.