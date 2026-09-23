Storm alert: Are schools in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh open or closed today?

The weather conditions have prompted local administrations to take precautionary measures.

Authorities in several regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were on alert on Wednesday as a Bay of Bengal depression intensified into a deep depression, triggering heavy rainfall in coastal and southern areas.

How is the weather system of Cyclone Arnab expected to develop?

How is the weather system of Cyclone Arnab expected to develop?

What precautions are being taken in Andhra Pradesh in response to Cyclone Arnab?

What precautions are being taken in Andhra Pradesh in response to Cyclone Arnab?

Which districts in Odisha have schools closed due to Cyclone Arnab?

Which districts in Odisha have schools closed due to Cyclone Arnab?

Coastal and southern Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures, including the closure of educational institutions in several districts, news agency PTI reported.

Schools closed: Educational institutions in Nabarangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda have been ordered to remain closed till September 24, Thursday, the report added.

Malkangiri also declared that schools would be shut till Thursday. Anganwadi centres will also remain shut till September 24, Thursday. Despite the closure, teachers and other staff will report to schools.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration hoisted red flags across the beach and completely banned sea bathing till Thursday.

Also Read | Cyclone ‘Arnab’ threat: Which states will be affected as Bay of Bengal weather system nears coast

What the IMD said According to the update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is moved westwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the past several hours.

"The Deep Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 100 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 220 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 180 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)," the weather department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, and cross North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam as a Deep Depression by night of 23rd September 2026," it added.