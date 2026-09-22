Bay of Bengal system intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by September 23

The weather system over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. (IMD)

The deep depression has been moving west-northwestwards at a speed of around 7 kmph over the past six hours.It was also located about 210 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, according to the IMD.

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The system is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression by the night of September 23, 2026, the weather agency said.