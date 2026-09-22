Pakistan must act on cross-border terror before world trusts its words: MEA
During a visit to Peshawar, Army Chief Asim Munir reaffirmed the military's commitment to combating terrorism.
India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to demonstrate "credible action" against cross-border terrorism after Pakistan Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said the country's armed forces remain determined to defeat terrorism.
"Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment, and they must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes what they say they are going to do," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Also Read: India strongly condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan: 'Such aggression goes against regional peace'
Munir made the remarks during a visit to Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
He was also briefed on ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and the operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.
"He emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country," according to the army, PTI reported.
India also strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, saying that such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour go against regional peace and security.
New Delhi also reaffirmed its "steadfast support" for Afghanistan. India's statement came after Pakistani fighter jets reportedly struck sites in eastern Afghanistan, leaving at least three civilians dead.
Pakistan said its attack killed 28 militants in Afghanistan, while Kabul reported the death of three civilians and injuries to four others, a toll also confirmed by the United Nations.
Speaking at the bi-weekly press briefing, Jaiswal, said, “We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan. The airstrikes were launched on Afghanistan in its Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these airstrikes, several civilians have been killed. We deeply offer our condolences on the precious lives lost.”
Jaiswal said India hoped that those injured in the strikes recover soon.
Further condemning Islamabad, the spokesperson said, "Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that goes against regional peace and security... It is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side."
"We also reaffirm our steadfast support for Afghanistan, for its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, as also for the welfare and well-being of its people," Jaiswal added.
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