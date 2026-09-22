Sikkimese rapper UNB attacked with rods in Arunachal; probe underway: Cops

Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to ten men near Tiwari Gaon in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district while returning after a performance at a festival in Anini, police said on Tuesday. UNB suffered injuries to his head and face and swelling around an eye, police said. (HT Sourced Photo)

UNB and his team were travelling towards Roing around 6pm on Monday when two vehicles allegedly followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them, his manager Deep Dhar told HT.

Dhar alleged that the number plates of the vehicles were concealed with mud and the assailants attacked after confirming UNB was inside the car. According to Dhar, the attackers allegedly struck the vehicle with rods and targeted UNB and him, while other team members were not assaulted.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face and swelling around an eye, police said. He underwent a medical examination and is currently stable. The vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

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Dhar claimed the assault occurred along a secluded jungle stretch with no other vehicles around. The assailants allegedly fled after a truck approached the area.

Roing police station officer-in-charge Taniya Uli said police received information about the incident around 7.50pm. The delay in reporting was attributed to poor mobile connectivity in the area.

Police subsequently alerted check gates to look out for vehicles matching descriptions provided by the complainants.

Uli said police accompanied the victim to the reported site on Tuesday and were gathering evidence and information from available sources.

The absence of witnesses and poor network connectivity in the secluded area have posed challenges to the investigation, said Uli.

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A first information report (FIR) under sections 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 that deal with the offenses of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, and basic criminal intimidation respectively has been registered at Roing police station and efforts are underway to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged attack.

UNB rose to prominence through his distinctive hip-hop style and performances, which helped him build a following in Sikkim and across the Northeast.

He later gained wider national attention as a contestant on MTV Hustle 2.0 in 2022. His performance of “Hum Bhi Kya Kam Hai,” which highlighted issues of identity and discrimination faced by people from the Northeast, drew attention from the judges and audiences. UNB, who founded the independent label KAUSO Records in 2017, has also used his music to highlight social issues and represent the Northeast in India’s hip-hop scene.