Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM over Jamui minor assault, demands action against all accused

"The government is facing embarrassment across the country. Look at the way those in the government are trying to defend it...God forbid, if a woman from her own family were involved, would she still make the same statement? That girl is a daughter of Bihar; she is like a sister or daughter to all of us...the SP has stated that 7 to 8 people are involved; then hang all of them; send them to the gallows. Instead of that, you are lecturing us on moral policing?...just a few days ago, CM Samrat Choudhary—who is facing murder charges—claimed that one could travel from Patna to Munger, and if anyone even dared to touch a woman, he would resign...if he has the courage and is a man of word, then resign," Yadav told ANI.

Calling the Jamui incident "shameful", Bihar's leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over handling of the case.

What actions have been taken by authorities regarding the Jamui harassment incident?

What actions have been taken by authorities regarding the Jamui harassment incident?

The remarks come after a video purportedly showing the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Bihar's Jamui surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage and political reactions. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested three people in connection with the incident. An SIT has also been formed to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

Also Read | Bihar minister calls Jamui harassment case 'isolated', 'minor' incident; Opposition terms it ‘blot’

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when the two teenagers were returning from coaching classes. According to reports, a group of people stopped and allegedly harassed the minors, with portions of the incident being recorded and subsequently circulated online.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought action from the Bihar Police, including the identification and arrest of those allegedly involved. Authorities have separately initiated action against social media accounts circulating footage that could reveal the identities of the minors. (ANI)