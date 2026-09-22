On cam: Class 2 student falls unconscious, dies in classroom in UP's Balrampur

A video is in wide circulation on social media showing a seven-year-old student of Class 2 in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur falling unconscious and dying. The incident happened on Monday. Police added that the girl's family did not approach them after the incident. (Screengrab/X/@NCMIndiaa)

Balrampur police did not confirm what caused the death of the girl but said that after she fell unconscious, she was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

In the viral video, the girl is seen losing consciousness in the middle of a busy classroom with the teacher present. At first, the girl gains her consciousness back as teacher takes a round of the class, failing to notice her. She sits straight, only to fall back again on her bench within seconds. Later, the teacher notices and attends to her, as the entire class gathers around the desk.

Several posts on social media claimed that she allegedly suffered a heart attack due to loud music from the DJ passing nearby. However, the police has not yet confirmed the cause.