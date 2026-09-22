Cyclone ‘Arnab’ to form? IMD warns of deep depression, shares landfall update; Odisha schools shut

A weather system in Bay of Bengal is advancing, intensifying and likely to cross Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast soon, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. File photo: People stand on a small elevated patch of land surrounded by strong floodwaters, amid the flood situation, in Kendrapara, Odisha (ANI Video Grab )

The IMD said in a post on X at around 11:45 am on Monday that a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression soon.

“The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with speed 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km south of Puri (Odisha), and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said on X.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours," IMD said, adding that the system is forecast to continuing to move west-northwestwards.

The IMD said it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression during night of September 23 to early hours of September 24 - i.e. Wednesday and Thursday.