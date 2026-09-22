Cyclone ‘Arnab’ to form? IMD warns of deep depression, shares landfall update; Odisha schools shut
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ to form? IMD warns of deep depression, shares landfall update; Odisha schools shut
A weather system in Bay of Bengal is advancing, intensifying and likely to cross Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast soon, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
The IMD said in a post on X at around 11:45 am on Monday that a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression soon.
“The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with speed 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km south of Puri (Odisha), and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said on X.
“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours," IMD said, adding that the system is forecast to continuing to move west-northwestwards.
The IMD said it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression during night of September 23 to early hours of September 24 - i.e. Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms, the next cyclone that forms in the North Indian Ocean will be named Arnab.
The name Arnab (which means "ocean" in Bengali) was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional tropical cyclone naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Odisha schools shut
Schools and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha were declared shut amid IMD prediction of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the state over the next two days.
Some places could receive up to 20cm of rain, while winds of 55-65 kmph are expected from Tuesday evening, according to estimates mentioned in an earlier HT report.
IMD scientists warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to rising water levels in rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly in places that have already received sustained rain.
In Khurda district, all schools were asked to remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday as a precautionary measure while in Ganjam district, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools for the same period.
Jagatsinghpur district administration has announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on Tuesday. In Gajapati, schools and Anganwadi centres will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. The order covers both government and private institutions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More