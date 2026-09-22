Odisha schools shut in four districts after heavy rainfall warning for two days

Schools and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha were shut after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the state over the next two days. The weather system is likely to cross the southern Odisha coast between Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Some places could receive up to 20cm of rain, while winds of 55-65 kmph are expected from Tuesday evening (PTI file photo)

Some places could receive up to 20cm of rain, while winds of 55-65 kmph are expected from Tuesday evening.

IMD scientists warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to rising water levels in rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly in places that have already received sustained rain.

In Khurda district, all schools were asked to remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday as a precautionary measure while in Ganjam district, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools for the same period.

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Jagatsinghpur district administration has announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on Tuesday. In Gajapati, schools and Anganwadi centres will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. The order covers both government and private institutions.

Southern Odisha is likely to get affected, with heavy rain also expected to spread to interior parts of the state through September 25.

Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg has directed the collectors of 11 districts to remain prepared.