Hyderabad auto driver beaten to death by customer over fare change dispute

A group of 8 to 10 people are absconding after allegedly beating a 42-year-old auto driver to death after an argument over change for a ₹200 note in Hyderabad’s Old City late on Sunday, police said. Following the incident, police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. (PTI/ Representational)

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Mukarram. Police identified two of the suspects as Mohd Azeem and Mohd Shoaib and their associates.

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Auto driver beaten to death over change Investigators said the incident took place after Azeem hailed a ride to Vattepally worth only ₹10 and handed Mukarram a ₹200 note when he got down. He allegedly began heaping abuse on the auto-driver after the latter refused the note and said he had no change to return.

“This escalated into an argument. Azeem called his friends there and within minutes eight to 10 people came there and started beating up Mukarram,” said an officer.

“The injured auto driver was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival,” the officer added.