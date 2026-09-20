'Drums are okay, but Urban Company isn’t?’: Bengaluru resident questions society rule

“It’s a noise thing. They don’t allow any deep cleaning work, which I found to be very hypocritical in this case,” he wrote.

In the comments, Sargam clarified that the restriction was not specifically about Urban Company. He said the society does not allow deep cleaning work because of the noise it can create.

The post was shared on X by user Sargam, who wrote, “In my Bangalore society, you are allowed to play ear-deafening drums on a Sunday morning, but can’t call @urbancompany_UC to clean your bathroom.”

A Bengaluru resident questioned his housing society’s rules after finding that drums could be played on a Sunday morning, while deep cleaning work was not allowed. He shared a video showing people playing drums in the society and questioned the reasoning behind the rule. His post has since prompted others to debate Sunday restrictions in housing societies.

Internet debates Sunday society rules The post prompted a range of reactions, with some users questioning why Urban Company or other service providers would not be allowed to enter the society for cleaning work.

“Urban Company not allowed? Why?” one person asked.

Another user wanted to know whether the restriction applied specifically to the service or to all noisy work, asking, “Is there an actual Sunday rule against Urban Company or other service providers?”

Others pointed out that the rule appeared to be about noise rather than the company providing the service. One user said, “It’s not about UC. It’s about any noisy work during Sunday, that’s disallowed.”

Another commenter argued that allowing noisy work every Sunday could disturb residents regularly. “Just imagine if you allow noisy work. It will be ‘dandanaka’ every Sunday,” they wrote.

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Some users also felt that comparing the drums with deep cleaning was unfair, arguing that community celebrations involving drums may happen only occasionally, while allowing noisy work every Sunday could become a regular disturbance.

Others took a broader view of the issue, saying that strict rules are common across housing societies in India.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)