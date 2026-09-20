Indian woman loses iPhone 16 Pro for 5th time in Japan, finds it untouched: ‘Only possible in Japan’

Losing an expensive smartphone can quickly turn into a stressful experience, particularly when several hours have passed before the owner even realises it is missing. An Indian woman living in Japan, however, managed to recover her iPhone 16 Pro after accidentally leaving it behind - something she says has happened to her multiple times in the country. An Indian woman recovered her lost iPhone 16 Pro in Japan after realising hours later that she had left it behind. (Instagram/lucknowiinjapan)

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Taking to Instagram, Pragati shared a video documenting her late-night search for the missing phone. She revealed that she often leaves her phone behind without noticing because she is not constantly checking it.

“People say that being addicted to your phone is a very bad thing, but for me, not being addicted to my phone is a very bad thing. Because I leave my phone behind anywhere, and then remember it after two or three hours. I checked the location on my other phone, and it shows 600 meters from here, and it's already 12:00 at night,” she said.

‘Every single time I’ve found my phone’ Pragati explained that Apple’s Find My feature had helped her track down the device on several occasions.

“So guys, every single time I've found my phone, it’s only because of the Find My app. Once or twice it was connected to my Apple Watch, so I found it because of that,” she said.

As she approached the location, the distance dropped to around 100 metres. Hoping that nobody had moved the device, she added, “Maybe someone saw it, left it as it was, and let it stay there—otherwise, people here hand phones into the police station too.”

She also recalled previous instances when her missing phone was recovered. “Because previously, my phone was found at a police station once, once at a vegetable market, and twice in trial rooms.”

Moments later, Pragati reached the spot and found her iPhone still there.

“I don't know if this is possible in any other country or not, but I swear, this has happened to me 4 to 5 times in Japan,” she said.

Watch the clip here: