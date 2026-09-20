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Kia Carnival, Sorento, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in September 2026

Kia is offering September 2026 benefits of up to 1.5 lakh across models, including Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Carnival and Sorento, until September 30.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 13:31:25 IST
By Saptak Bardhan
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South Korean automaker Kia is offering benefits and discounts of up to 1.5 lakh on its product portfolio, which includes Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Carnival and the newly launched Sorento, among others, in September 2026. These offers include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits and benefits offered at the dealer’s end.

Kia Carnival, Sorento, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in September 2026
Kia Carnival, Sorento, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in September 2026

Additionally, these offers are valid till September 30, 2026. Potential customers are requested to check with the nearest dealership for the availability of these benefits.

Kia Sonet September 2026 Benefits

The sub-4m SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of 15,000, along with a corporate benefit of up to 15,000.

Kia Syros September 2026 Benefits

The premium sub-4m SUV from Kia’s portfolio, the Syros, is being offered with an exchange bonus of 20,000, along with a scrappage benefit of 20,000. Additionally, it is being offered with a corporate benefit of 15,000 and an extended warranty on select variants, along with dealer end offers. The electric iteration, the Syros EV, is being offered with only a 20,000 scrappage bonus.

Kia Seltos September 2026 Benefits

The compact SUV from Kia, the Seltos, is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and corporate benefits of 20,000, along with dealer end offers.

Kia Carens Clavis September 2026 Benefits

The turbo variant of the Kia Carens Clavis is being offered with heavy discounts, including a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 30,000, corporate benefits of 15,000, a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Kia Carens Clavis EV September 2026 Benefits

The electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis gets heavy discounts, much like its ICE counterpart. The Carens Clavis EV gets an exchange bonus of 20,000, a corporate discount of 15,000, a loyalty benefit of 20,000 and a scrappage benefit of 20,000.

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG launched with prices starting at 12.12 lakh

Kia Carnival September 2026 Benefits

The premium MPV from Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with an exchange bonus of 1 lakh and a corporate benefit of 50,000, along with scrappage benefits.

Kia Sorento September 2026 Benefits

The newly launched premium SUV from the company, the Sorento, is being offered with a 20,000 loyalty bonus as well as a 20,000 exchange bonus.

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