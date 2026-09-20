South Korean automaker Kia is offering benefits and discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh on its product portfolio, which includes Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Carnival and the newly launched Sorento, among others, in September 2026. These offers include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits and benefits offered at the dealer’s end. Kia Carnival, Sorento, Carens Clavis and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in September 2026

Additionally, these offers are valid till September 30, 2026. Potential customers are requested to check with the nearest dealership for the availability of these benefits.

Kia Sonet September 2026 Benefits The sub-4m SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹15,000, along with a corporate benefit of up to ₹15,000.

Kia Syros September 2026 Benefits

The premium sub-4m SUV from Kia’s portfolio, the Syros, is being offered with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. Additionally, it is being offered with a corporate benefit of ₹15,000 and an extended warranty on select variants, along with dealer end offers. The electric iteration, the Syros EV, is being offered with only a ₹20,000 scrappage bonus.

Kia Seltos September 2026 Benefits The compact SUV from Kia, the Seltos, is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and corporate benefits of ₹20,000, along with dealer end offers.

Kia Carens Clavis September 2026 Benefits

The turbo variant of the Kia Carens Clavis is being offered with heavy discounts, including a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000, corporate benefits of ₹15,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Kia Carens Clavis EV September 2026 Benefits The electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis gets heavy discounts, much like its ICE counterpart. The Carens Clavis EV gets an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, a corporate discount of ₹15,000, a loyalty benefit of ₹20,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000.

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG launched with prices starting at ₹12.12 lakh

Kia Carnival September 2026 Benefits The premium MPV from Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with an exchange bonus of ₹1 lakh and a corporate benefit of ₹50,000, along with scrappage benefits.