Who is Lewis ‘Lou’ Balzomo? Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Utah man – what to know
Lewis ‘Lou’ Balzomo, 66, was last seen on the night of Thursday, September 17. He was expected to pick up his wife in Garland, but failed to arrive.
KUTV Emmy winning anchor Heidi Hatch shared on social media that a search is underway for a 66-year-old Utah man who has gone missing. Lewis ‘Lou’ Balzomo, 66, was last seen on the night of Thursday, September 17. He was expected to pick up his wife in Garland, but failed to arrive, according to the post.
Who is Lewis ‘Lou’ Balzomo?
Hatch said in her post that according to Balzomo’s wife, he is a retired firefighter and EMT.
“She believes he may be lost and says he only had a few gallons of gas in his vehicle, raising concern that he may now be stranded somewhere,” reads the post. “The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lou and a Silver Alert has been issued.”
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According to the post, Balzomo may be driving a green, late-1990s Toyota Sienna with Utah license plate 1EY-WO.
Anyone with any information about Balzobo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 435-734-6530 or call 911.
What is a Silver Alert?
A Silver Alert is a public notification system in the US which is used to broadcast information about missing older adults or vulnerable individuals, particularly those with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other cognitive impairments.
According to the California Highway Patrol, “The California Silver Alert Program was introduced through Senate Bill 1047 and became law in 2012 by adding section 8594.10 to the California Government Code. A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, or developmentally or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk. Silver Alerts provide immediate information to the public to aid in the swift recovery of at-risk persons meeting the criteria.”
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The website tells the public, “Every member of the community can play an important role in a Silver Alert. If you have information about an active Silver Alert or an elderly person who has gone missing, call 911 immediately to report it. Be prepared to provide the location of the missing person, any relevant description and make, model, color, and license plate number (if possible) of any vehicle involved. Even the smallest piece of information can be the piece that leads to a successful recovery.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More