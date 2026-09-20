Posts surfacing on social media have claimed that US Marine Daniel Lathers has died after a suicide attempt. While the X account Military Support shared the news on X, no official statements have been issued about his death yet, and his family has not confirmed it either. Daniel Lathers death reports: Did US Marine die after suicide attempt? Tragic posts surface (@MilitaryCooI/X)

HT.com could not independently verify the news.

“Unfortunately U.S. Marine Daniel Lathers passed away today due to an attempted su*cide the past days,” Military Support, which posts “pictures of our heroes, aviation, guns and all military related material,” wrote on X.

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What we know about Daniel Lathers According to Military support, Lathers “spent years fighting battles that many people never saw. He went through difficult times, sought treatment, and continued trying to find his way through them.”

“Daniel served his country for nearly a decade in the Marine Corps, including combat in Iraq with 3/5 Darkhorse. He was incredibly humble about his service and never needed recognition for what he had done,” the post added. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during these difficult times.”

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Tributes poured in on X, with one user writing, “Oh how awful. My prayers to his family. Our church just lost a young girl, 15, to su*cide. So tragic, just breaks my heart.” “Condolences to his family and friends. Always tragic. People that struggle, you have loved ones that will never be the same if you do this. There is always hope and you deserve to try,” another said.

“I wish to extend my condolences to the family of such a brave Marine,” commented a user, while another wrote, “Prayers to this warrior. Our path continues with never relenting in this fight.” “What a beautiful soul. Prayers for his family for this untimely demise. May his memory be a blessing,” wrote a user.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).