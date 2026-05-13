Michael Mott criminal past: Frontier Airlines suicide victim's dark history revealed; chilling mugshots emerge

A man who allegedly trespassed on a Denver International Airport runway and was fatally struck by a Frontier Airlines plane had a criminal past, the New York Post has revealed. Michael Mott, 41, jumped an 8ft fence with barbed wire onto the runway, according to Phillip Washington, the airport’s chief executive. About two minutes lapsed between his breach of the runway and when he was struck by the aircraft, the Guardian reported. Michael Mott criminal past: Frontier Airlines suicide victim's dark history revealed (Michael Mott/Facebook) “The cause of death is multiple blunt and sharp force injuries and the manner of death is suicide,” Denver Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sterling McLaren said, following an on-scene and post-mortem investigation, People reported. Michael Mott’s criminal past Mott racked up more than 20 arrests in Colorado dating back to 2002, including for attempted murder, per the New York Post. Some of his chilling mugshots have surfaced after his death. One mugshot shows Mott with a bandaid on his forehead and a gash on his neck.

Source: Montezuma County Sheriff's Office

Most recently, Mott was arrested for felony trespassing just one month before he died by suicide after getting sucked into one of the engines of the Airbus A-321neo. It remains unclear why the Pueblo-native was walking free after being apprehended on April 10 for first-degree trespassing and damaging property at a Colorado Springs dwelling, and then resisting arrest when police arrived. Mott was homeless at the time, and was initially booked into the El Paso County Jail after the incident, the Colorado Springs Police Department told the New York Post. Read More | Who was Michael Mott? Frontier Airlines suicide victim at Denver airport identified as tragic details emerge Mott’s most recent mugshot showed him sporting shoulder-length black hair, and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

Source: Colorado Springs Police Department