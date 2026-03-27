Peterson Space Force Base: Shooting threat sparks shelter in place order in Colorado Springs
A shelter-in-place order was reportedly issued for Peterson Space Force Base on Thursday amid reports of a person threatening to carry out a shooting there.
A shelter-in-place order was reportedly issued for Peterson Space Force Base on Thursday amid reports of a person threatening to carry out a shooting there. A message from the base in Colorado Springs was shared on Facebook.
“SHELTER IN PLACE has been directed for Peterson SFB due to a potential threat to the installation and all gates have been closed. All personnel report to a designated basement or ground floor Shelter-in-Place location,” the message read.
SFB hosts Space Base Delta 1, NORAD, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Space Command. It is critical for space operations and missile warning. The threat at the base comes amid the Iran war where the US along with Israel took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Since then, local law enforcement has been on the lookout for a possible attack on domestic soil. There has also been an uptick of reports on incidents reported across bases.
A possible reason for today's shelter in place order was shared on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page. The post read “someone decided to make death threats on the Peterson SFB dorm discord.” It shares a text excerpt from a person who says ‘Imma shoot up the base’.
SFB is yet to comment on the matter. KKTV reported that the Colorado Springs Police Department had confirmed the news of the lockdown to them, but no official statement has come forth in the matter.
Peterson Space Force Base lockdown reactions
Several people reacted to the news of the shelter in place order issued for Peterson Space Force Base.
Many wondered about the possible reason for the lockdown. “Guessing tornado?” one person remarked. Another added “there is a wildfire near FT Carson, but tha is getting under control.” To this, a person clarified that there was no storms in the area at the time. Another explained “someone on discord threatened the base.”
On the group where the alleged threat message to shoot up the SFB dorm was posted, people expressed their opinions as well. “A high quality individual…,” one person said sarcastically, Another added “Anyone who talks like that, does not know how to shoot…”. Yet another person quipped “Smooth move.”
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More