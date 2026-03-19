MacDill Air Force base, Florida under attack? All on shelter-in-place order after security threat

A shelter-in-place order was issued at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida after keeping the entire base on lockdown for several hours on Wednesday. All the gates were closed for traffic following what officials described as a reported threat. A sign for MacDill Air Force Base is displayed on a concrete wall near the main gate along South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Florida, U.S. March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Octavio Jones (REUTERS)

What happened at MacDill AFB? According to 10 Tampa Bay, military families at the base began receiving shelter-in-place messages around 11am. All gates were shut down and closed to traffic as base officials responded to the reported threat. The base clinic was also evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

A Facebook post by the MacDill AFB around 11:30 am Wednesday stated, "Shelter in place is currently in effect at MacDill Air Force Base. A threat was made against MacDill Air Force Base. We take all threats seriously and are taking appropriate measures to prioritize the safety and security of our installation.

"As a matter of policy, we will not release specifics on what security measures have been implemented. More information will be released as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

MacDill Air Force Base holds major importance as it is home to US Central Command (CENTCOM) and US Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

Shelter-in-place lifted Just before 2 pm, base officials confirmed the order had been lifted and all gates had reopened.

The officials said, "The threat to MacDill Air Force Base has been cleared and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation. We take all threats seriously and will continue to prioritize the safety and security of our installation, our mission, and our people.”

Suspicious package and rising security concerns The shelter-in-place order did not happen suddenly. On Monday, a suspicious package was found near the Dale Mabry Gate visitor center, one of the main entrances to the base. First responders quickly closed off the area and sent traffic to the Bayshore Gate. The situation lasted for several hours before officials cleared it. The FBI was called in to investigate, and that investigation is still ongoing.

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By Tuesday, base officials increased the security level to FPCON Charlie, which is the second-highest threat level. At this level, security becomes tighter, with more ID checks, fewer open gates, and more security personnel across the base. By midday Wednesday, the base had already been under these higher security measures for about 18 hours.

Current situation After several hours of lockdown, officials confirmed that the threat had been cleared and normal operations resumed under FPCON Charlie.

However, authorities said the situation could still change as the investigation continues and further updates will be shared when more information becomes available.

Base officials also advised people to stay patient, follow instructions and remain alert as security measures remain in place.