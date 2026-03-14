Jeffrey Epstein seen in Florida? Fact-checking viral video as Sarah Ferguson emails cause uproar; ‘no way he’s alive'
A video is going viral where a person is seen in a car, bearing an uncanny resemblance to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
A video showing a person who looks like Jeffrey Epstein is going viral on social media. The alleged video was shot in Florida and is taken from a moving vehicle. It shows a convertible next to the vehicle, and the person driving it bears a physical similarity to the late convicted child sex offender.
The driver is seen wearing a white cap and shades in the video and the apparent resemblance to Epstein has again sparked speculations.
The video was shared widely by several social media accounts on X. One person wrote “The internet is freaking out after this video was recorded in South Florida! WHO DOES THAT LOOK LIKE TO YOU???”.
Reactions to Jeffrey Epstein-like man in video
Several people reacted to the viral video. “A viral video of a passerby on the highway who looks EXACTLY like Jeffrey Epstein in convertible is everywhere. I used to think there's no way he's alive, after the files I'm not 100% certain,” one person noted.
Another added “Is this Epstein in FL”. Yet another person said “I don’t think Epstein is driving around Florida with no protection if he’s still alive.”
Fact-checking Epstein in Florida claims
Despite the widespread social media speculation, there is nothing to indicate that the driver seen in the video is Epstein. Though the individual does appear to bear some resemblance physically, Epstein himself died in his jail cell in 2019 and authorities ruled it a suicide.
Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein orbited Peter Thiel for years over money, connections and advice
Grok fact-checked the claims too, saying “Epstein officially died by suicide via hanging in Aug 2019, ruled by NYC medical examiner after autopsy and confirmed by DOJ/FBI probes. Recent docs note irregularities but uphold that. The viral convertible video is an unidentified South Florida driver with a striking resemblance—no ID or evidence it's him. Doppelganger.”
This is not the first time people have claimed to have ‘spotted’ Epstein. Earlier, a photo appearing to show him in Israel had gone viral, but it was AI generated.
Sarah Ferguson emails cause uproar
Meanwhile, across the pond, the former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is in the spotlight after her communications with Epstein surfaced in the tranche of documents released by the Justice Department.
In one of the emails, Ferguson made an inappropriate comment about her daughter Princess Eugenie ‘shagging’.
“Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!,” she wrote. Eugenie was 19 at the time. Her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was removed from the Royal Family over his links to Epstein and appears in the files multiple times as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More