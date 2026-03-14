Jeffrey Epstein seen in Florida? Fact-checking viral video as Sarah Ferguson emails cause uproar; ‘no way he’s alive'

The video was shared widely by several social media accounts on X. One person wrote “The internet is freaking out after this video was recorded in South Florida! WHO DOES THAT LOOK LIKE TO YOU???”.

The driver is seen wearing a white cap and shades in the video and the apparent resemblance to Epstein has again sparked speculations.

A video showing a person who looks like Jeffrey Epstein is going viral on social media. The alleged video was shot in Florida and is taken from a moving vehicle. It shows a convertible next to the vehicle, and the person driving it bears a physical similarity to the late convicted child sex offender.

Reactions to Jeffrey Epstein-like man in video Several people reacted to the viral video. “A viral video of a passerby on the highway who looks EXACTLY like Jeffrey Epstein in convertible is everywhere. I used to think there's no way he's alive, after the files I'm not 100% certain,” one person noted.

Another added “Is this Epstein in FL”. Yet another person said “I don’t think Epstein is driving around Florida with no protection if he’s still alive.”

Fact-checking Epstein in Florida claims Despite the widespread social media speculation, there is nothing to indicate that the driver seen in the video is Epstein. Though the individual does appear to bear some resemblance physically, Epstein himself died in his jail cell in 2019 and authorities ruled it a suicide.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein orbited Peter Thiel for years over money, connections and advice

Grok fact-checked the claims too, saying “Epstein officially died by suicide via hanging in Aug 2019, ruled by NYC medical examiner after autopsy and confirmed by DOJ/FBI probes. Recent docs note irregularities but uphold that. The viral convertible video is an unidentified South Florida driver with a striking resemblance—no ID or evidence it's him. Doppelganger.”

This is not the first time people have claimed to have ‘spotted’ Epstein. Earlier, a photo appearing to show him in Israel had gone viral, but it was AI generated.

Sarah Ferguson emails cause uproar Meanwhile, across the pond, the former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is in the spotlight after her communications with Epstein surfaced in the tranche of documents released by the Justice Department.

In one of the emails, Ferguson made an inappropriate comment about her daughter Princess Eugenie ‘shagging’.

“Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!,” she wrote. Eugenie was 19 at the time. Her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was removed from the Royal Family over his links to Epstein and appears in the files multiple times as well.