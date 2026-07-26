Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: ‘Cockroaches’ rejoice, normalcy expected as all Metro stations open from today

The reopening of Metro stations comes after several stations in central Delhi remained shut and internet restrictions were imposed during the peak of the protests, which culminated in celebrations at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after news of Pradhan's resignation reached demonstrators.

Later in the evening, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Pralhad Joshi, who currently heads the consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and new and renewable energy ministries, had been given additional charge of the education ministry.

Celebrations erupt after resignation

With signal jammers deployed across parts of central Delhi, news of Pradhan's resignation filtered slowly into the protest site on Saturday afternoon. But once the announcement was confirmed, celebrations broke out almost immediately.

After a CJP delegation met Union ministers following the resignation, the movement's founder, 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, described the development as a landmark victory.

"This is a big win. It shows that the country is run as per the Constitution. This is just the beginning... I would like to thank Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Thanks for calling us cockroaches. If he hadn’t said this, I wouldn’t have come to India and this movement wouldn’t have started," Dipke said.

Later, in a brief post on X, he wrote: "Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while."

Music, dancing and emotional scenes

Although the CJP officially announced the end of its protest and some demonstrators began leaving the venue, many others continued arriving to celebrate what they called a hard-earned victory.

Patriotic and popular Hindi songs, including Chak De! India and Rang De Basanti, echoed through loudspeakers as protesters danced, embraced one another and chanted slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

The celebrations spread beyond Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg, where groups of supporters gathered through the evening.

Protest that lasted 36 days

Saturday marked the 36th day of the agitation, which witnessed several dramatic developments over the past month.

The movement saw activist Sonam Wangchuk and at least three students undertake hunger strikes. Wangchuk was later forcibly removed by authorities, while protesters clashed with police during the July 20 march, when lathi-charge and tear gas were used.

More than 100 protesters and over 100 police personnel were injured during the violence. Authorities also suspended internet services in parts of central Delhi and closed several Metro stations amid heightened security.

Pradhan's resignation came after intense activity within the government and multiple rounds of engagement with protest leaders, bringing the month-long agitation to an end and paving the way for normalcy to gradually return across the city.