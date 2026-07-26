Kargil Vijay Diwas| Operation Safed Sagar to Shershaah: Bringing the bravery of the 1999 war to screen

The 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan has been a historic event in the nation’s history, and even made for the subject of many Indian films and shows on screen. As the upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar prepares to shed light on the role of air force during the war, on Kargil Vijay Diwas today, we look at the projects which brought the bravery of the Kargil War alive on screen: Kargil Vijay Diwas special Operation Safed Sagar (2026)

Named on the historical 1999 Indian Air Force campaign during the Kargil War, the upcoming web series sheds light on the Golden Arrows squadron of Indian Air Force pilots, who achieved remarkable feats in aerial combat, securing India’s victory in the War. It stars Jimmey Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Arnav Bhasin, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza Rekhi and Prajakta Koli among others. Shershaah (2021)

Based on the life of the posthumous Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. With Siddharth Malhotra playing the Indian army officer, the film displayed how he lived life wholeheartedly and how his courage and resilience led India to capture Point 5140 and Point 4875, proving to be a big turning point and leading to India’s victory in the war. LOC: Kargil (2003) Directed by JP Dutta, the film s based on the Indian Army’s successful Operation Vijay that was launched in May 1999 in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion and occupation of the strategic heights in the Kargil sector to flush out the Pakistani intruders from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). It featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn among others. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The biographical drama stars Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. She played an important part to evacuate the wounded from Kargil, transport supplies, and assist in surveillance. Saxena would go on to be part of operations to evacuate over 900 troops, both injured and deceased, from Kargil. Tango Charlie (2005) Starring Bobby Deol as Tarun Chauhan, the film follows the paramilitary man’s journey from a young border guard recruit to a war-hardened fighter in the Indian Border Security Force. Nicknamed Tango Charlie, Tarun is thrust into violent insurgencies, riots, and counter-terrorism operations across different regions of India. Later, the BSF trooper and his battalion are sent to Kargil. Lakshya (2004)