Punjab: CM Mann pays tributes to fallen heroes on 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann pays homage at War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Chandigarh on Saturday. (PTI)

“We salute the valour and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers who wrote an unparalleled chapter of bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Their spirit and courage will always be remembered,” said Mann in a post in Punjabi. The chief minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

During the event, Mann briefly interacted with NCC cadets and cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali.

Minister of Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters Mohinder Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

Vajra Corps felicitates kin of soldiers killed in action

The 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with full military honour and solemnity, with the Vajra Corps paying a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army soldiers who died during Operation Vijay in 1999.

In the days leading up to the anniversary, formations across the Corps area engaged in a series of commemorative and outreach activities. “War heroes and families of the martyrs were visited and honoured, while their inspiring stories were brought to life through public engagements. These were complemented by educational and patriotic events, including lectures, debates, quizzes, and painting competitions, aimed at instilling historical awareness and national pride among children and youth,” a spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, general officer commanding, Vajra Corps, paid floral tribute to the martyrs. He urged all ranks to remain inspired by their legacy and uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army and the honour of the Tricolour.