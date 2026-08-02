Who is Terry Dudley? Latest update on Twin Falls, Idaho shooting victim as son makes emotional plea
A man claimed that his dad, Terry Dudley, was one of the victims of the Twin Falls shooting. His employer said he is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”
A man has claimed on Facebook that his father, Terry Dudley, was one of the victims of the Twin Falls shooting in Idaho. A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out, leaving at least three people dead and two others injured, according to The Independent.
Osiris Dudley wrote on Facebook, “My dad Terry Dudley was the victim of a mass shooting in twin falls Idaho, I ask for thoughts and prayers to go out to my dad”.
Who is Terry Dudley?
North Star Taxi wrote on Facebook that Terry is one of its drivers. It confirmed that Teey is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”
“We will be closed for the rest of the night and possibly the next couple of days,” North Star Taxi wrote. “Our driver Terry Dudley was the victim of a mass shooting today. He is alive but has a very long road ahead of him. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”
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Bradford Willey, who referred to Terry as a “friend,” wrote on Facebook, “Almost 15 years ago I got clean from methamphetamine. I went to meetings at the freedom Hall in twin falls. Terry Dudley has been my sponsor since the beginning. He has helped me out of some jams and picked me up and taken me to many meetings when I needed them. Tonight I am praying for him. He was involved in a mass shooting today in twin falls Idaho and I pray to God that he's okay. Last I heard he was in surgery. May God put his healing hands on you tonight my friend and carry you through so that you may continue your journey. You have much to do my friend. If you have it in your heart and you believe at all please say a prayer for my friend Terry tonight. Thank you.”
What we know about the shooting
At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.
Also Read | Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Shocking video shows Idaho gunman firing several shots into parked Tesla as 3 dead
The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.
“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”
Videos of the shooter opening fire have surfaced on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More