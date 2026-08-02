A man has claimed on Facebook that his father, Terry Dudley, was one of the victims of the Twin Falls shooting in Idaho. A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out, leaving at least three people dead and two others injured, according to The Independent. Who is Terry Dudley? Latest update on Twin Falls, Idaho shooting victim as son makes emotional plea (Terry Dudley/Facebook)

Osiris Dudley wrote on Facebook, “My dad Terry Dudley was the victim of a mass shooting in twin falls Idaho, I ask for thoughts and prayers to go out to my dad”.

Who is Terry Dudley? North Star Taxi wrote on Facebook that Terry is one of its drivers. It confirmed that Teey is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”

“We will be closed for the rest of the night and possibly the next couple of days,” North Star Taxi wrote. “Our driver Terry Dudley was the victim of a mass shooting today. He is alive but has a very long road ahead of him. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

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Bradford Willey, who referred to Terry as a “friend,” wrote on Facebook, “Almost 15 years ago I got clean from methamphetamine. I went to meetings at the freedom Hall in twin falls. Terry Dudley has been my sponsor since the beginning. He has helped me out of some jams and picked me up and taken me to many meetings when I needed them. Tonight I am praying for him. He was involved in a mass shooting today in twin falls Idaho and I pray to God that he's okay. Last I heard he was in surgery. May God put his healing hands on you tonight my friend and carry you through so that you may continue your journey. You have much to do my friend. If you have it in your heart and you believe at all please say a prayer for my friend Terry tonight. Thank you.”

What we know about the shooting At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.

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The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.

“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”

Videos of the shooter opening fire have surfaced on social media.